UP: Man held for saying objectionable things to Muslim woman marching towards Ayodhya on foot

Amethi (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly saying objectionable things to a Muslim woman, who is on her way to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on foot from Mumbai, police on Saturday said.
Shabnam Shaikh, a native of Mumbai, has embarked on a journey on foot from Mumbai to visit the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, police said.
The burqa-clad woman, who calls herself Sanatani Muslim, reached Amethi on Saturday, the 38th day of her journey, they said.
While passing through the Jagdishpur police station area of Amethi, a local resident named Arshad approached her on his car and asked her to not go to Ayodhya wearing a burqa, police said.
Shabnam and those accompanying her on the journey alleged that Arshad also said objectionable things to her, they said.
Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Singh said that the accused Arshad has been arrested and his car seized.
"Further action is being taken against Arshad for his act," he added.
Talking to the media here, Shabnam said, " I have faith in Lord Ram since childhood because I call myself an Indian Sanatani Muslim. The area where I live in Mumbai has a majority of Hindus. I have grown up among them since childhood. I have participated in all the Hindu festivals." "The country is run by the Constitution and not by Fatwa. If any Maulana has any problem with me, he can talk to me directly. I am ready to answer them," she added.
Earlier, Shabnam was warmly welcomed by the devotees of Lord Ram in Raniganj of Amethi district. They showered flowers on her and raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Shabnam still has to travel 70 kilometers on foot to reach Ayodhya.