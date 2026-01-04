UP: Man held for sending 'obscene' messages to women, 'derogatory' social media posts

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Police in this Uttar Pradesh district arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly sending obscene and abusive messages to women and posting objectionable and derogatory comments against Hindu deities on social media platforms, an officer said.

Following a complaint received on X, Mohammad Kaif, a resident of Khairahi village, located within the Karma police station limits, was arrested, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said.

The accused was allegedly sending objectionable and obscene messages to women and making offensive remarks against Hindu deities on social media platforms, the complaint stated.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a case was registered at the Karma police station and the accused taken into custody, the SP said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added.