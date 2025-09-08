UP: Man held for sexually assaulting girl, attempted conversion

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl, sexually assaulting her and attempting to convert her, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the girl's brother filed a complaint on Sunday alleging that Nasre Alam, a resident of Khesia Mansha Chapar village under Jattha Bazaar police station, lured his sister into a relationship.

The complainant alleged that Alam took his sister away from home and attempted to convert her religion through deception and inducement.

Based on his complaint, Nebuha Naurangia Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Singh said an FIR was registered.

"On Monday, the accused Nasre Alam was arrested. Legal proceedings under the POCSO Act, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been initiated against him," Singh said.

The accused has been sent to jail, and further legal action is underway, police added. PTI COR KIS HIG