UP: Man held for spreading rumour on loan waiver scheme, misleading women from SHGs

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district for spreading a rumour about a loan waiver scheme, on hearing which over a hundred women gathered at a temple in adjoining Gorakhpur to avail the benefit, officials said.

One Shravan Kumar Nirala has been arrested, while two more persons have been named in the FIR that was registered at Farenda Police Station on Tuesday night, police said.

The accused allegedly misled women from self-help groups, urging them to default on loans issued by a microfinance network, they said.

A hundred women gathered at the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday hearing a rumour that their loans would be waived off by submitting a form, and left the area only after police intervention.

According to the women, a rumour had spread in their villages that by submitting a form at the temple, their loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 would be waived off.

Over 100 women who had taken loans through self-help groups (SHGs) from microfinance companies reached the temple from various areas, including Campierganj, Bhathat, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Maharajganj reached the temple hearing the rumour.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) which alleged that the accused incited women from self-help groups to stop repaying group loans, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by Dheeraj Soni, assistant vice-president of MFIN, the accused orchestrated a campaign to mislead women from these groups, urging them to default on loans issued by the network, they said.

Additionally, they allegedly collected Rs 500 each from these women, using fraudulent means such as obtaining thumb impressions under false pretences and submitting fabricated forms. The women were told that there was no need to repay the loans anymore.

Farenda Station House Officer (SHO) Prashant Pathak said three people -- Seema Gautam, Nirala, and one other person -- have been booked in the FIR.

"We have arrested Shravan Kumar Nirala and further investigation is underway," Pathak added.

After the incident, Gorakhnath Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Singh on Tuesday said some miscreants had spread false information, leading to the confusion.

"We spoke with officials from the finance company, only after which the women agreed to leave." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also the Gorakshpeethadishwar (head of the Goraknath temple). PTI COR CDN RPA