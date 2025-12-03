UP: Man held for using Ashoka emblem, 'Govt of India' plate on car to evade toll, police checks

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A man who allegedly drove around with the Ashoka emblem and 'Government of India' written on his car to evade toll tax and police checks has been arrested in Shahjahanpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that a case was lodged late Tuesday night by Katra resident Rajat Sharma, who alleged that the accused, Kaleem Khan, throttled him with the intention to kill, causing him to fall unconscious.

"When police traced and detained the accused, he was found sitting in a car displaying 'Government of India' and the Ashoka emblem on its number plate area," the SP said.

During questioning, Khan failed to produce any official document authorising him to use the emblem or the signage. He later admitted that he had installed the emblem and the plate to avoid paying toll tax and to bypass police checking, Dwivedi said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to judicial custody, police added. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL