UP man held in Thane with charas worth Rs 3.39 cr

Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) The Thane police's Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested an alleged interstate drug trafficker with charas worth Rs 3.39 crore, a police official said on Friday.

He was held in an operation conducted late night on July 31 near Uthalsar Naka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told reporters.

"Initial investigation has revealed accused Mohammad Maqsood Mohammad Ahmad (42), a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, had arrived from there to sell the narcotic substance in Thane. The action was taken under a special anti-drug campaign initiated by the commissioner of police," he said.

The accused was found in possession of 3.390 kg of charas valued at approximately Rs 3.39 crore, the DCP said.

"We have also seized Rs 1,770 cash, identity documents, and other belongings. A case under NDPS Act was registered at Rabodi police station," he added.

Thane Police have appealed to the public to report any information regarding the sale, transport, storage, or consumption of narcotics by contacting 022-25396687. The identity of informants will be kept confidential, the police assured. PTI COR BNM