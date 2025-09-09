UP: Man held with Rs 69K fake currency in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A man was arrested while trying to circulate counterfeit currency among shopkeepers in the market here on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Counterfeit currency worth Rs 69,000 was seized from the accused, Sahil Hasan, he said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that during interrogation, Sahil revealed that he used to work as a jeans tailor in Delhi, where he came in contact with Fazil, who gave him counterfeit notes worth Rs 1 lakh in exchange of genuine currency worth Rs 50,000.

SP Dwivedi said the accused brought the fake notes from Delhi on September 3 and has been circulating them among small shopkeepers in Shahjahanpur.

The accused has been sent to jail and further investigation is on to identify the kingpin of the fake currency racket, Dwivedi said.

He added that several such cases of fake currencies being circulated were detected in the district earlier.