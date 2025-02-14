UP: Man, his father booked for killing friend in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A man and his father have been booked for allegedly killing the man's 22-year-old friend and then hiding his body in a haystack here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said the accused, Lavi took his friend Harsh to his house on Thursday evening.

On Friday, police recovered Harsh’s body from a hay storage room in Lavi’s house, bearing head injuries. A blood-stained knife and blade were also found at the scene, the officer said.

"Lavi and his father, retired home guard Lekhraj, are currently absconding," Arj said.

A case has been registered against them based on a complaint filed by Harsh’s elder brother, Shubham Verma, and an investigation is underway, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police teams are actively searching for the accused, the officer said.