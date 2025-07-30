UP: Man, his nephew killed as tractor overturns in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A man and his nephew, who worked as labourers, died after they were trapped under their tractor that overturned here on Wednesday, police said.

Inspector Ajay Seth of Ahraura police station said the accident occurred when Ramlakhan Vishwakarma (50) and Ramkishun Vishwakarma (40) -- from Sonbhadra district -- were returning from a mining lease site in Kanchanpur-Dhuriya.

The tractor fitted with a compressor, lost control, veered off into a field and overturned near the Kanchanpur (Paigambarpur) village of Anandi Pur area. Both were trapped beneath the vehicle.

Upon receiving information from villagers, a PRV (Police Response Vehicle) team arrived at the spot and pulled the two out with the help of locals and took them to the Community Health Centre in Ahraura, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the officer said.

Police said they have informed the families and sent the bodies to Mirzapur for post-mortem. A relative confirmed that Ramlakhan and Ramkishun were uncle and nephew. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ