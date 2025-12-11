UP: Man impersonating Delhi BJP chief’s representative held at deputy CM Maurya's residence

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) A man allegedly posing as a representative of the Delhi BJP president was arrested on Thursday after he reached the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya here for a courtesy meeting, officials said.

The accused, identified as Dashrath Pal, a resident of Hodi Bacheda village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, arrived with a few associates claiming to represent Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, they said.

According to the officials, Maurya’s team grew suspicious during the interaction and questioned the man.

It emerged that he was not associated with the Delhi BJP chief in any capacity. Maurya immediately instructed security personnel to detain him, and he was handed over to the police.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that Pal had allegedly committed fraud in Noida, Bulandshahr, Meerut and Lucknow, the officials said.

Maurya also informed Sachdeva about the incident and said strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to malign the government or mislead the public.

“Those trying to tarnish the image of the government or the organisation, or attempting to deceive people, will face the strictest action. Such elements will not be spared at any level,” he said.

The deputy CM reiterated that good governance, transparency and law and order remain top priorities of the state government.

A case has been registered against Pal at at Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow, and questioning of the accused is underway, the officials said. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK