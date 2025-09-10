UP: Man in Muzaffarnagar gets life term for doctor's murder over loan dispute

Muzaffarnagar(UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday convicted a man for shooting dead a doctor in his clinic after he failed to return money he had borrowed, a lawyer said.

The Additional District Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotia awarded him life imprisonment in an eight-year-old case and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 after finding him guilty of murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

"The victim, Dr. Maharban was shot dead in his clinic in the Kidwainagar locality under the Kotwali police station on April 4, 2017," government counsel Kuldeep Singh said.

"...the doctor had given a loan of Rs 90,000 to Shehzad and had demanded the money back, after which, he was shot dead by the accused," he said.