UP: Man injured after 4 passengers attack him with dagger over seat in train, accused held

Mathura (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A pharmaceutical company manager was injured on Wednesday morning after four passengers allegedly attacked him with a dagger after a dispute ensued over a seat in the Sachkhand Superfast Express, police said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused at Mathura Junction Station, while the injured was taken to a private hospital here for treatment, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mathura Junction GRP, Yadram Singh, said the incident took place when 30-year-old Praveen Singh, an area manager for a pharmaceutical company from Abhaypura village in Agra's Malpura area, was en route to Mathura from Agra to attend a meeting.

"A dispute over a seat arose in the general coach, during which four Sikh passengers attacked him with a dagger, causing serious injuries to his head and wrist," the officer said.

They assaulted him just as the train arrived at Mathura Junction, and Praveen was attempting to alight onto the platform, he said.

Upon hearing his cries for help, police personnel on the platform immediately intervened and apprehended the four accused. Further legal proceedings are underway, and they will soon be sent to jail, he added.