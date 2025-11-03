UP: Man injured in firing by unidentified assailants in Amethi; probe launched

Amethi (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man received gunshot injuries after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at him in broad daylight in Gauriganj area here on Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Ankit Singh, was rushed to the trauma centre in Lucknow for treatment, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place near Manshapur Gujar Tola village under Gauriganj police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, when two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired several rounds at Ankit Singh, a resident of the same village. Singh sustained bullet injuries to his hand and leg.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said after initial treatment at the Gauriganj district hospital, doctors referred the victim to the Lucknow trauma centre.

"He is currently out of danger," the officer said.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik has formed three teams to trace the shooters, he said. An FIR will be registered based on the written complaint received from the victim's family. PTI COR KIS ARB HIG