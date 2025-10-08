UP: Man injured in tiger attack in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A man was injured after being attacked by a tiger in the Mala forest range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Siddh Baba temple on the Madhotanda road, when the tiger ambushed two men riding a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.

Amar Saxena was rushed to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

The attack took place when Saxena and his companion, Chhatrapal, were returning to Pilibhit from Madhotanda. As they were passing through the Mala range, a tiger emerged from the bushes and pounced on them. Saxena, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries to his leg and waist.

Robin Singh, the ranger of the Mala range, confirmed the incident and said the forest department has deployed personnel in the area for enhanced surveillance.

"Further, forest department patrols have been intensified in nearby villages to monitor the tiger's presence and ensure public safety," Singh said.

The forest department has issued an appeal to people to avoid using forest routes unnecessarily and report any sign of tiger activity to authorities. PTI COR CDN ARB RC