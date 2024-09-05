UP: Man involved in Sultanpur robbery killed in police encounter

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A wanted criminal involved in a robbery worth Rs 1.5 crore at a jewellery store here was killed in an encounter with the police early Thursday, officials said.

Mangesh Yadav was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. He, along with four others, had robbed the store in Thatheri Bazar on August 28, police said.

Three other accused in the case -- Sachin, Pushpendra, and Tribhuvan -- are in police custody, they said.

According to police, Yadav was killed in the encounter with the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police at around 3.30 am in Mishirpur Puraini village here. PTI COR ABN RHL