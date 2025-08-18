UP: Man jumps into Yamuna after throwing 2 daughters into river

Jalaun (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly threw his two minor daughters into the Yamuna river from the Juhi bridge in Rampura on Monday morning before jumping in himself, the police said.

The man, identified as Rajjan Nishad of Madhepura village, who allegedly was an alcoholic, took the step after a domestic dispute, Madhavgarh Circle Officer Ambuj Singh said.

His eldest daughter, Sunina (6), raised an alarm, following which the locals informed the police.

Divers have been deployed to trace Rajjan and his two daughters-- Ala (4) and Chhoti (2), but strong currents have hampered the search, officials added.

A probe is underway in the matter.