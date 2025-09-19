UP: Man jumps off moving train, crushed to death

Deoria (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A man died after he jumped from a moving train he had wrongly boarded at Salempur railway station here, police said on Friday.

The man was identified as Sanjay Prasad (42), a resident of Rewali village under the Lar police station area. He worked as a labourer with a private company in Mumbai.

Prasad was leaving for Mumbai on Thursday night after spending around four months at home and his brother took him to Salempur railway station, police said.

He mistakenly boarded a Barhaj-bound train and realised it only when the train started moving towards the Barhaj section. He quickly jumped off the train, which was moving at a high speed, but fell and came under it. He died on the spot, they said.

Station House Officer of Salempur police station Sunil Kumar Patel said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.