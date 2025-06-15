UP: Man killed, 4 family members injured after car hits public toilet in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A man died while four members of his family were injured on Sunday when their car rammed into a roadside public toilet here, police said.

The accident occurred near Mallpur village on the Madhotanda-Khatima road when the driver drowsed off, lost control and the car veered off the road crashing into the toilet, Station House Officer Ashok Pal said.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava (45), from Sankata Devi area in Lakhimpur Kheri district died in the accident, he said.

Srivastava was returning from Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand with his family members when the accident occurred, the officer said.

Those injured include his wife Ankita Srivastava, father-in-law Vijay Nath Srivastava, daughter Palak and son Sanidhya, police said.

They were initially taken to the Madhotanda Community Health Centre with the help of locals and later referred to the district hospital after receiving first aid. Their condition is stated to be stable, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police added. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ