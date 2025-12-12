UP: Man killed after being hit by train in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section near Sarwanpur village here in the district on Friday, police said.

The body of the victim, identified as Ilyas, a resident of Khalispur village in Fursatganj area, was found near the railway track in Sarwanpur in the afternoon, they added.

Fursatganj SHO Nand Housila Yadav said the body had been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS SMV SMV SHS SHS