UP: Man killed after his speeding car crashes into bridge in Mau

Mau (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old man lost his life in a road accident in Haldharpur police station limits here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Shekhar Singh, a resident of Nagwa village in Ratanpura block, was driving his car when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, leading it to crash into a bridge and then fall into a drain.

Singh was returning home after dropping off guests from a wedding procession in Ratanpura when the accident occurred.

According to residents, the car was travelling at high speed when it struck the bridge and flew into the air.

Haldharpur SHO, Jitendra Kumar, said that the Singh lost control of the vehicle due to its high speed, leading to a fatal crash. The man died on the spot.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said.