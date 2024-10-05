UP: Man killed after speeding truck hits car in Purvanchal Expressway

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed when a speeding pick up truck hit his stationary car on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Kurebhar area when Nirbhay Singh (32), the driver, his brother Hemant Singh, Manoj Kumar Mishra and Kumar's wife Deepmala Mishra were on the way to Mau district from Lucknow, a police officer said.

Nirbhay stopped the car at one of the milestone and parked it on a side after the car had suddenly developed a technical fault, he said.

The pick up truck coming from Lucknow rammed into the car when the driver jumped out of it and hit the railing on the side, he said.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the accident and the other occupants of the car informed UPEIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority), the police said.

A team from UPEDIA took Nirbhay to community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The victim's body has been sent for post mortem, SSO UPEDIA Parmatma Singh said.

Meanwhile, the pick up driver fled from the spot with the vehicle after the accident and efforts are underway to nab the accused, the police added.

