UP: Man killed after two bikes collide head-on in Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died, while two others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Friday night in the Nichlal area, they said.

Sadre Alam (30) was on his to Chauk when his bike collided with the other bike, police said.

Alam was rushed to CHC Nichlaul, where the doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

The other riders, Munawar and Sahabuddin, suffered serious injuries in the incident and are being treated at the district hospital, the officer said.

The official said the impact of the collision was such that both the bikes were badly damaged.

Nichlaul police station in-charge Devendra Kumar Singh said further investigation will be taken up once the body is sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG