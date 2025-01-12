UP: Man killed after two trucks collide on Bisalpur-Shahjahanpur road

Pilibhit, Jan 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Bisalpur-Shahjahanpur road here on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near Chathiya village in Bisalpur area when Sajid Hussain (25) was transporting gravel from Bisalpur to Nigohi in his truck, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said.

The driver of the other truck, Rehan from Pakwada area of Moradabad, fled the scene immediately after the crash, the officer said.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused driver and further investigation is ongoing, the SHO added.

Advertisment

Upon receiving information, a team reached the spot and removed the damaged trucks to clear the road, he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ