UP: Man killed, another injured as truck collides with auto-rickshaw in Etah

Etah (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A man was killed and another person sustained serious injuries after a truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in the Sakrauli area here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near Mudswa village on the Jalesar-Isauli road.

According to the police, Hemant Kumar Sharma (22), a resident of Jaranikhurd village, was returning home in the auto-rickshaw after purchasing vegetables. Another passenger, Dhaniram (50), was also travelling with him in the vehicle.

Sakrauli Police Station House Officer Seema Tripathi said a truck laden with sand coming from the Isauli side at high speed collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, killing Sharma on the spot. Dhaniram, who was critically injured, was rushed to a community health centre and later referred to a hospital in Agra for specialised treatment. The police have registered a case against the truck driver, identified as Bhupendra Singh, a resident of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, following a complaint by the victim's family.

The driver allegedly tried to flee the spot after the incident but was detained by the police. The vehicle has been seized and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI COR CDN SMV AKY