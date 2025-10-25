UP: Man killed, another injured in motorcycle-car collision in Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died, while another person was critically injured after a car collided head-on with their motorcycle here on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident occurred in the Dhina area when Vijendra Kumar (25) and Nandesh Kumar Yadav (24), from Gurani village in the Dhanapur area were en route to Zamania in Ghazipur.

Upon reaching the Mahuji intersection, the car hit their motorcycle, seriously injuring both of them, police added.

According to Station Officer (SO) Bhupendra Kumar Nishad, upon receiving information police reached the spot and took the two to the district hospital, where doctors declared Vijendra dead.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SO said.

The car involved in the accident has been seized, and efforts are on to search for its driver, police said.