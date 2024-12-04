UP: Man killed by brother-in-law over financial dispute in Rampur

Rampur (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law and his associates over a financial dispute in the Swar Kotwali area here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased identified Salauddin was rushed to a private hospital by his family members and police late on Tuesday evening where doctors declared him dead on arrival Salauddin was the only brother to five sisters, and his death has been mourned deeply by his family members.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Salauddin's uncle Asgar Ali, naming Abrar, the deceased's brother-in-law, and his aides Mohammed Ahmed and Ameer Ahmed as accused.

"The murder looks like the fallout of a financial disagreement. We have registered a case and formed three teams to apprehend the accused who will be arrested soon," the officer said. PTI COR KIS ARI