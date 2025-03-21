UP: Man killed by daughter's in-laws over insurance papers in Mathura, accused held

Mathura (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was allegedly killed by his daughter's brother-in-law and mother-in-law when he visited their house to collect insurance paper's after his son-in-law's death, police said on Friday.

The accused were arrested and produced in court before being sent to district jail, they said.

Chandrapal had gone to his daughter’s in-laws’ house in Chhata on Thursday, about a month after her husband, Lokesh, died by suicide. He sought her husband's insurance documents when an argument broke out, Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Babu Mishra said.

Before his daughter could hand over the papers, her brother-in-law, Sunil, and mother-in-law, Kamlesh Kumari, allegedly confronted Chandrapal and verbally abused him, the officer said.

"When Chandrapal protested against their behaviour, the two attacked him with a banka (sharp fodder-cutting tool) and kept hitting him until he collapsed bleeding," he said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Chandrapal's daughter and the accused were arrested, they added.