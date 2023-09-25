UP: Man killed by partner's family in Maharajganj, 4 arrested

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A man was allegedly killed by family members of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said here on Monday. The woman and three of her family members have been arrested in connection to Sharma’s death, they said.

Sunil Sharma (35) was killed on Sunday in Chauparia village of Shyamdeurwa area, police said.

On Monday, Sharma's body was found in the woman’s house following a complaint by the victim’s family, they added.

Police said his body was found in a sack with its hands and legs tied. The body has been sent for postmortem, they said.

On Sunday evening, after having dinner at his home, Sharma had gone to sleep at a flour mill. When he did not return, his family informed the police, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said Sharma’s family members have filed a complaint against four people.

Based on the complaint, the woman, Manorama, her father Virendra Giri, brother Yashwant Giri and mother Shakuntala Devi have been arrested. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY