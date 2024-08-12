UP: Man killed for exposing extramarital affair; husband, wife and partner held

Gonda (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed here after discovering and exposing an extramarital affair, leading to the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday.

Those held include the woman, her husband and her partner, they said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Rawat, Jitendra Paswan (24), a resident of Bishambhar Pur village in Dhaneepur, had been missing since August 8.

The local police registered a missing person report and began searching for him. On Sunday morning, Jitendra's mutilated body was discovered in a sugarcane field, leading his father to file an FIR against five individuals, four of them named accused, he said.

During the investigation, the police took three of the accused into custody, who later confessed to the crime, ASP Rawat said.

"Jitendra had become aware of an extramarital relationship between Pushpa, the wife of Kaushal, and Shobharam Maurya. Jitendra had confronted Shobharam about the affair, making derogatory remarks and, in recent days, had even started visiting Kaushal's home with the intention of getting closer to Pushpa," the officer said.

"Pushpa and her lover Shobharam found Jitendra's actions intolerable and began plotting his murder. Pushpa further incited her husband Kaushal, against Jitendra. On August 9, upon learning that Jitendra would be visiting Dhaneepur market, Shobharam, Kaushal and Pushpa conspired to eliminate him," he said.

"The trio, along with another villager named Janak Ram, met Jitendra at the market, plied him with alcohol and once he was intoxicated, took him to a nearby sugarcane field under cover of darkness and strangled him," he added.

Two days later, Jitendra's body was found. ASP Rawat confirmed that the three named suspects -- Shobharam Maurya, Pushpa, and Kaushal Chauhan' -- were arrested and sent to jail.

The police said they are currently searching for Janak Ram and an unidentified person who were also named in the FIR.