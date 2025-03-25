UP: Man killed, his friend injured after motorcycle collides with car in Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was killed while hi friend was was injured when their motorcycle collided head on with a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening when Rahul Prajapati (29), from Basrehaar village in Etawah, was en route to village Lekhrajpur in Mainpuri, with his friend Ganesh Prakash, a police officer said.

They had reached near Dandehaar village in Kishni area, when a car collided with the motorcycle head-on, he said.

The two were taken to a hospital where Rahul was declared brought dead, while Ganesh was seriously injured, Station House Officer (SHO) Maharaj Singh said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ