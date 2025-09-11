UP: Man killed in acid attack, 4 held

Ballia(UP), Sep 11(PTI) Four individuals have been arrested in connection with an acid attack that led to the death of a man in a village under the Bansdeeh police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 3 when the deceased, identified as Rajkumar Tiwari, a resident of Husainabad village, was allegedly beaten and subjected to an acid attack. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mau district, police added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh stated that the case, initially registered based on a complaint by the Tiwari's grandmother, was expanded to include charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Sections 61(2) and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sangeeta Pandey (19), Durgesh Upadhyay alias Golu (20), Durgesh Kumar Pandey (24) and Santosh Yadav (34).

During interrogation, Durgesh Kumar, the brother of Sangeeta, allegedly admitted to the crime, claiming that Tiwari had been harassing his sister. Despite their repeated attempts to reason with him, Tiwari continued. As a result, the four decided to commit the crime and carried out the attack.

All accused have been sent to jail, the SP Singh added.