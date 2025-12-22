UP: Man killed in autorickshaw-truck collision in Etah, 1 injured

Etah (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A man was killed while another was injured after an autorickshaw rammed into a stationary truck here, with police saying that the accident was likely caused due to overspeeding and poor visibility.

The accident occurred on the GT Road near Chauthmeel late Sunday, officials said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sankalp Deep Kushwaha said the truck driver, Dharmendra (27), from Rajasthan, parked the vehicle by the roadside around 9.15 pm and was checking the air in the tyres when the collision took place.

The impact was so severe that the truck driver died on the spot, the officer said.

Passers-by alerted the police, following which a team from Pilua police station reached the scene, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

The victim's family has been informed, police added.

The injured auto-rickshaw driver was rushed to the emergency ward of Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College, where his condition remains critical, doctors said.

Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and poor visibility due to fog as possible causes of the accident, police said.

The statement of the auto driver will be recorded once his condition improves. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, they added.

A case has been registered and further legal action is underway.