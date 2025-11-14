UP: Man killed in bike-van collision, 2 injured

Etah (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed and his son and a relative were injured in a road accident here on Friday while they were travelling to a nearby place to discuss a marriage proposal for his daughter, police said.

The accident occurred near Devrakanpur village when a speeding oncoming pickup van rammed into their motorcycle, they said.

According to police, Suresh (50), a resident of Sakroli, was headed to Sasni along with his son Rakesh and relative, Vikas, on a motorcycle. The impact of the collision threw them onto the road. Suresh sustained grievous injuries, while Rakesh and Vikas were hurt.

Jalesar police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. Suresh was taken to the community health centre by ambulance, where doctors declared him dead. The injured are undergoing treatment.

Station House Officer Amit Kumar Singh said the pickup driver fled with the vehicle after the accident.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, he said, adding that efforts are on to trace the absconding driver. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY