UP: Man killed in clash between two groups in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A man was killed and five others were injured when two groups clashed over an old rivalry here in the district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Mishrauli Badgaon village in Sangrampur area, following a fight between the groups of Matadeen Yadav and Kallu Yadav. During the skirmish Kallu was seriously wounded and succumbed to injuries, police said.

Sangrampur SHO Brijesh Singh said there had been an old rivalry between two groups.

Kallu's body has been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway, Singh added.