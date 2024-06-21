UP: Man killed in fire at his house in Agra

Agra, Jun 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out in his house here, police said on Friday.

The police identified the victim as Bharat Vashisht, son of KG Vashisht and resident of Cauveri Vihar in Saheed Nagar.

According to police, the fire broke out on the intertwining night of Thursday and Friday due to a lamp lit in the temple of the house. Both Bharat and his father were sleeping when the fire erupted.

As the fire escalated, they both managed to leave the house in time.

But Bharat later went inside the house and suffered burn injuries. He was then rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, PK Rai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the ACP said. PTI COR HIG HIG