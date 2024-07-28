UP: Man killed in motorcycle-bus accident in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A man was killed and another got injured after his motorcycle was hit by a roadways bus in Musafirkhana area of the district, police said on Sunday.

Mahesh Prajapati (21) was killed in the accident that took place around 9 pm on Saturday, they said.

According to police, Prajapati was rushed to Musafirkhana Community Health Center (CHC), where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the bus has been taken into custody, Musafirkhana Police Circle Officer (CO), Atul Kumar Singh said.

The injured person, who is yet to be identified, was taken to the CHC and later referred to Sultanpur district hospital, police said.

Police said investigation into the accident is underway, he added.