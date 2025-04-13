UP: Man killed in Prayagraj, attempt made to burn his body

Prayagraj, Apr 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed in a village here over some old enmity and an attempt was made to burn his body, a police officer said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yamuna Nagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav said the incident happened at the Itaura village in Karchana area in the district on Saturday night.

Yadav told PTI that Devi Shankar, a Dalit, was murdered allegedly by a man whose house he had gone to work at. A forensic team is collecting evidence and an FIR is being registered, he said.

Another senior officer said a team from Karchana Police Station received information that a half-burnt body was found in a garden in Asauta village on Sunday morning.

Police reached the spot and took the body in their possession. The deceased was identified as Devi Shankar, Karchana ACP Varun Kumar said.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased's father, one Dilip Singh had called Devi Shankar to wash wheat.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against seven people under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Six people have been detained for questioning.

The body of the deceased has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination, Kumar said. PTI RAJ NAV RHL