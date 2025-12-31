UP man killed in suspected big-cat attack in Dudhwa Buffer Zone

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected attack by a big cat near the Dudhwa Buffer Zone in Lakhimpur Kheri district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Surajuddin, a resident of Magrauli village, was attacked near Panditpurva village under the Dhaurahra forest range on Tuesday night. His partially eaten body was found in the bushes near the Dahaura nullah, close to the Dhaurahra reserve forest, on Wednesday morning, the officials said.

Kirti Chaudhary, Deputy Director, Dudhwa Buffer Zone, confirmed the human casualty in a big cat attack, but said it could not be immediately ascertained whether the animal was a tiger or a leopard, as no clear pugmarks were found at the spot.

She said the exact species would be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

While no recent movement of big cats had been reported from the area, pugmarks of a leopard were seen some distance away on the other side of the spot, indicating the possibility of a leopard attack, she said.

Surajuddin had gone to the Dahaura nullah on Tuesday evening to collect fodder for his cattle but did not return. His family members found his mutilated body in the bushes on Wednesday morning.

The nature of injuries and bite marks suggested an attack by a wild animal.

A combing operation was carried out in the area to trace the presence of the big cat, but without success, the officials said. PTI COR CDN ARI