UP: Man killed, two injured in head-on collision of two motorcycles

Ballia (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A power department employee died while two youths sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles under Ubhav police station limits here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, two motorcycles collided near Tirnai village on the road stretch between Belthara Road and Nagra at 2.00 pm on Saturday.

Adarsh (28), a contractual staff engaged as a meter reader in the electricity department in Nagra, was traveling on a motorcycle with his colleague Rajnikant when their motorcycle collided head on with another two-wheeler being driven by a youth.

All three sustained serious injured in the collision and were rushed to the community health centre in Siar, where Adarsh was declared dead.

Station House Officer, Ubhav, Sanjay Shukla said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and an investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.

A case has been registered against the motorcycle rider, who is currently undergoing treatment, the officer added. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB