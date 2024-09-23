UP: Man killed while sleeping, body thrown off roof in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 55-year-old mechanic was killed while he was asleep on the roof of his shop allegedly by two unidentified persons who threw his body from the roof, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Akbar (55), they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Akbar was sleeping on the roof of his shop. He was killed and his body was thrown off the roof, police said.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, the police saw two unidentified persons throwing the body, Circle Officer (city) Vyom Bindal said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Bindal said.