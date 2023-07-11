UP: Man killed, wife and son injured as house collapses following heavy rainfall

Noida, Jul 11 (PTI) A 42-year-old man died while his wife and son were injured when their single-storey house collapsed following incessant rainfall in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Tuesday.

They said the incident occurred in the Salyan neighbourhood of Jewar town around midnight.

"Satveer, his wife Anuradha (38) and son Nitin (19) were inside the house when it collapsed. Neighbours and other local people rushed to help them and the trio was taken to a nearby hospital, where Satveer succumbed to injuries," a police spokesperson said.

The official said the wife and the son are undergoing treatment, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days like many other parts of the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh. PTI KIS IJT