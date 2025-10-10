UP: Man killed, wife injured after speeding car runs over couple in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A man was killed and his wife seriously injured after a speeding car ran over them in here in Nagara area, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place near the CHC turn on the Nagara-Garwar road in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where Khurshid (55) and his wife Shamim Ara (52) were sitting outside their house. A car coming from the Garwar side lost control and hit the couple before overturning in a nearby field.

Both sustained serious injuries and were taken by locals to the nearby primary health centre, from where they were referred to a hospital in Mau.

Khurshid succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Mau, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Tripathi said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the car involved in the accident has been seized. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.