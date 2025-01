Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was killed and his wife was injured when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Kasampur Chauraha in Bhopa area. Gaurishankar (53) died while his wife, Pavitra, was injured in the accident, a police officer said.

He said the injured woman has been admitted to a hospital and the body has been sent for post mortem. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ