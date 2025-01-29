UP: Man kills 12-year-old son, flees after hiding body in trunk

Firozabad (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A middle-aged man allegedly killed his 12-year-old son over marital dispute and and fled after hiding the body in a trunk here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Jijoli village of the Makhanpur area on Monday. The accused, Rajesh, allegedly committed the crime following a prolonged domestic dispute with his wife over property, they said.

According to the police, Rajesh, a resident of the village, was addicted to intoxicants and had been frequently quarrelling with his wife Urmila, who is a teacher at a private school.

Rural Superintendent of Police Anuj Chaudhary said on Monday morning, Urmila had gone to school, leaving Rajesh alone at home with their son Mayank.

When she returned home in the afternoon, she found her husband missing and bloodstains inside the house, the officer said.

"As she searched for her son, the body of the child was found stuffed inside a trunk," Chaudhary said.

Hearing Urmila's cries, neighbours gathered at the spot, following which the police were informed.

A police team reached the village, took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, a case of murder has been registered against Rajesh, police said.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accused killed his son with a sharp weapon before fleeing the house. Teams have been formed to trace and arrest him," the rural SP said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ