UP: Man kills 62-year-old lawyer in Jhansi over case dispute, held

Jhansi (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a retired Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC), citing resentment over the lawyer's handling of his criminal case, officials said on Saturday.

City Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar Singh said that on the morning of August 5, 62-year-old Bhanu Prakash Sarwaria, a resident of Talpura under Nawabad police station, was murdered at his home by an unidentified assailant.

The victim's son-in-law, Sachin Verma, a resident of Awas Vikas, lodged a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

"During the investigation, police learned that Sarwaria also lent money at interest. He recently had a dispute with his neighbour, Sachin Verma, 26, son of Prem Kumar Dashariya, over such dealings. On being detained, Sachin confessed to the killing," Singh said.

Police said that in 2001, Sachin had been jailed in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for kidnapping and sexually assaulting his girlfriend. Sarwaria was representing him in the matter, but Sachin believed the lawyer was neglecting his case.

Last year, due to alleged lapses in representation, a warrant was issued against Sachin, resulting in three months' imprisonment, police added.

Sachin also owed Sarwaria Rs 60,000, and the lawyer had seized his motorcycle over the unpaid debt. Fearing conviction in the next hearing scheduled for September 19, Sachin allegedly entered Sarwaria's home through the roof on August 5 and strangled him, police said.

"On Friday evening, police arrested Sachin Verma near Kanpur Road Chungi and sent him to jail," Singh said.