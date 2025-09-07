UP: Man kills 80-year-old mother after she refuses money for alcohol

Kanpur (UP) Sep 7 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 80-year-old mother after she refused to give him money to buy liquor in Kasigawan village, Kanpur district, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rajaram (35), attacked his mother, Rajeshwari (80), following an argument over her refusal to give him Rs 40 to buy liquor, Assistant CP (Panki) Shikhar said.

Rajeshwari, who had locked herself in a room to avoid confrontation, was dragged out by her son after he broke open the door with bricks and allegedly hit her on the head, leading to her death on the spot, Shikhar added.

Initially, a neighbour raised an alarm after hearing the commotion and called on the locals to intervene, but they dismissed the racket as a routine scuffle. However, they stepped in when Rajaram attempted to flee from the scene and managed to capture him and hand him over to the police.

Kushalpal Singh, Station House Officer of Sen Paschimpara Police Station, confirmed that the accused is addicted to alcohol and attacked his mother after she refused to give him money.

Rajeshwari had been living with her son after the death of her husband, Tulsiram Yadav, nearly 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the site.