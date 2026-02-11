UP: Man kills beggar after failed bid to steal his money in Sonbhadra, held

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a beggar while attempting to rob him in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the incident occurred on the intervening night of January 27-28 in Ramgarh Bazaar under Pannuganj police station limits.

Mangru (35), a mentally challenged man who survived on alms and often slept by the roadside, was seen counting his money on January 27 by the accused, Vikas Kumar alias Vicky, a local allegedly involved in thefts.

Tempted by the cash, Vikas planned to steal it, the SP said.

Later that night, he allegedly tried to steal the money from Mangru's pocket while he was asleep. When the beggar woke up, Vikas attacked him on the neck with a piece of glass, killing him on the spot, Verma said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused near Karwania canal on Tuesday and recovered the piece of glass used in the crime along with some other materials, he added. PTI COR KIS APL APL