UP: Man kills brother-in-law over monetary deal

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A man here in a village allegedly killed his 45-year-old brother-in-law by slitting hi throat in a fight over money, police on Tuesday said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Morpal Yadav, a native of Lilthra Gautia village, was sleeping outside his house on Monday night when someone sliced his throat.

He said Yadav's family accused his brother-in-law Aaram Singh and an associate his Sanjay of killing him over money.

"The family says that Yadav and Aaram Singh used to take people willing to get married to Bihar and get them married and also took this money for this work," Kumar said.

"There was a dispute between the two over the money. That is why Aaram Singh, with the help of his associate Sanjay, killed Yadav by slitting his throat," he said.

The officer said a case of murder has been registered against Sanjay and Aaram Singh and raids are being made to arrest them.