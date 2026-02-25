UP: Man kills brother-in-law with sword over objection to sister's love marriage in Amethi; two held

Amethi (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his 30-year-old brother-in-law to death with a sword over objections to his sister's love marriage, police here said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saravanan T said the body of Shahid, a resident of Rahmatgarh in Shukul Bazar, was recovered near a drain on February 24. He had sustained multiple injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.

"Within 24 hours of the recovery of the body, police worked out the case and arrested the deceased's brother-in-law Suhail, a resident of Lohangi, along with his accomplice Abhishek Pal of Mavaiya Rahmatgarh," the SP said.

According to police, Suhail was opposed to his sister's love marriage with Shahid. "On the night of February 24, the accused, along with his associate, attacked Shahid with a sword and killed him," Saravanan said.

The murder weapon has also been recovered, he added.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including murder and the Arms Act, and the accused have been sent to jail.

Shahid was the son of a well-known tent businessman, Sharif, in Shukul Bazar area.

According to family members, Shahid had left home on Monday evening but did not return. His whereabouts could not be traced despite searches among relatives and acquaintances, and his blood-soaked body was found near a drain the next morning.

Further investigation is underway, police said.