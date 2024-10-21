UP: Man kills brother in Muzaffarnagar over property dispute

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A man was killed by his own brother allegedly over a property dispute in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said the incident took place on Sunday evening in Bilaspur village under Nai Mandi police station limits, where a man named Boota Ram was killed by his brother, Kaluram, with a sharp-edged weapon over a dispute over property.

A case of murder has been registered and Kaluram has been arrested, Rao added.

In a separate incident, three miscreants allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old man to death over a monetary dispute in Lalu Khedi village under Titawi police station limits on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay, police have registered a case against three men Ashwani, Kapil, and Nishchal.

Ashwani has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two suspects, he added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY